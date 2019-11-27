2019 NewsChannel 7 All-Stars: Offense

59 years in the making. Let's meet the 12 players who piece together our NewsChannel 7 Offensive All-Stars as voted on by the coaches of Central Wisconsin.

We'll start in the trenches.

He was named a defensive All-Star. Now, Ben Barten is an offensive All-Star. The Wisconsin commit is yoked. Barten can bench 320 pounds and squat 325. The 6'6", 275 pound senior helped the Tigers rush for 3,644 yards and 66 touchdowns.

Medford's rushing attack was one of the best in the state thanks to Zac Breneman. The 6 foot, 250 pound senior benches a whopping 300 pounds and squats 400. The First-Team All-Great Northern lineman helped the team rush for 3,271 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Edgar's Ethan Heil was overpowering. The senior helped open up the Wildcats' run game to the tune of 2,645 yards and 49 touchdowns. The unanimous First-Team All-Marawood offensive lineman spends time in the gym lifting 305 pounds on the bench and 420 squatting.

Stratford's offensive line was one of the best in the state. That's why they have a second All-Star on the line. Easton Kilty can bench an outstanding 350 pounds and squat 430. The unanimous First-Team All-Marawood lineman was a big part in the Tigers totaling nearly 5,000 yards of offense and 89 touchdowns.

Wisconsin Rapids' Matthew Schooley is 6'4" and 275 pounds of muscle. The VFA-West Offensive Lineman of the year led a balanced attack. The Red Raiders rushed for 1,254 yards and 13 touchdowns and passed for 1,461 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Let's turn on the turbos and reveal the running backs.

Jackson Beggs of Almond-Bancroft took the Eagles to a CWC-Small Conference title. The CWC-Small Offensive Player of the Year exploded for a conference best 1,737 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.

Colby's Tyler Klement is known as "the answer." Well he answered the Hornets call to the tune of 101 rushing yards a game. He racked up 1,112 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns on the season.

Medford's season went as Ean Wilson went. The senior was fourth best in the state with 2,183 yards rushing. He also was the finisher. The Great Northern Co-Offensive Player of the Year was sixth in the state with 29 rushing touchdowns.

Moving on to the players with the hands. The wide receivers.

Cyle Kowalski made his quarterback happy. Just a junior, Kowalski was sixth best in the state with 1,131 yards receiving. He also snagged 8 touchdowns on his way to being named First-Team All-Great Northern.

Wisconsin Rapids will have another. Dylan Lisitza was a human highlight reel. The VFA-West Receiver of the Year snared 637 receiving yards on his way to 5 touchdowns.

The player who makes the whole offense click. The quarterback.

Mosinee's Trey Fitzgerald had an arm of gold. The senior torched defenses for a massive 2,764 which was fourth best in Wisconsin. Add in 551 yards rushing and 39 total touchdowns and it's no wonder Fitzgerald was named Great Northern Co-Offensive Player of the Year

Finally, the man with the best leg in Central Wisconsin. Edgar's Austin Miller

Congratulations to our 2019 Offensive All-Stars, from all of us at NewsChannel 7.

