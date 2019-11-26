2019 NewsChannel 7 All-Stars: Defense

This is the 59th year of the NewsChannel 7 All-Stars. Let's meet the 12 players who make up the defensive side of the ball as voted on by the coaches of Central Wisconsin.

Let's start up front with the defensive line.

Stratford's Ben Barten is heading to Wisconsin for football. Here's why. The senior led his team with three sacks. The Marawood Pass Rusher of the Year also tallied 60 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 2 fumbles recovered, a fumble forced and an interception.

Clay Bowe played a huge part in Medford's undefeated regular season. The senior finished unanimous First-Team All-Great Northern while totaling 30 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 fumbles forced and a fumble recovered.

Edgar's defense only gave up 51 points all season. Adam Hannemann was the man up front for the Wildcats. He racked up 3.5 sacks, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumbles recovered, a safety and 30 tackles. The senior was also named unanimous First-Team All-Marawood.

Let's head to Colby where Connor Jeske resides. The Cloverbelt Conference Defensive Player of the Year was a sack machine with 5. He also mounted up 38 tackles, 9 for a loss and a forced fumble.

Moving on to the linebackers.

Amherst's Nic Dombrowski was everywhere. The CWC-Large's Co-Defensive Player of Year attained 83 tackles, a sack, a fumble forced, a team high 2 fumbles recovered and a touchdown.

Let's travel to Abbotsford to give the Falcons their first All-Star. Blake Draper was a brick wall. The Cloverwood Conference Defensive Player of the Year registered a conference high 172 tackles. The senior also tallied 2 fumbles forced and a tackle for a loss.

Stratford takes home its second All-Star in Justin Schoenherr. The First-Team All-Marawood linebacker led his team with 107 tackles, 12 of them would go for a loss. The senior also brought home a sack.

Wausau West's Marc Sippell was named VFA-West Linebacker of the Year. The senior led the VFA-West with 147 tackles. West's defensive leader also recorded 7 tackles for loss, 2 fumbles forced and a fumble recovered.

Let's take a look at the defensive backs.

If you travel north, you'll see Peyton Erikson attacking the quarterback on blitzes. The Rhinelander senior reeled in First-Team All-Great Northern with 3 sacks, 6 tackles for loss and 58 tackles.

Edgar's Kaleb Hafferman helped the Wildcats make it to the state final. He knew how to get his hands on the ball with 5 fumbles forced, 2 fumbles recovered, 4 interceptions and a whopping 4 defensive touchdowns.

Staying the Marawood, Auburndale's Cooper Weinfurter was a ballhawk. The senior racked up 7 interceptions, two of which he took to the house, 2 fumble recoveries and 58 tackles on his way to First-Team All-Marawood.

We can't forget about the punter. For the second year in a row, Mosinee's Michal Dul is the man for the job. The junior punted 24 times for nearly a 39 yard average. You also gotta watch out for fake. Dul converted two of those.

Congratulations to our 2019 Defensive All-Stars, from all of us at NewsChannel 7.

