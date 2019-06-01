14 area athletes crowned state champions at 2019 WIAA state track and field meet

Area athletes saw plenty of success during day two of the 2019 WIAA state track and field meet.

Danni Langseth, already a state champion in the D1 shot put, picks up a win in the discus victory. Her winning throw of 149 feet, bested her former personal best by seven feet.

The SPASH girls 4x400 meter relay took home a state title. Flanked by freshman Roisin Willis, the Panthers crossed the line first in 3:53.

The Auburndale girls 4x800 meter relay came away with a D3 title, finishing the race in 3:53.

Spencer's Hannah Zastrow came in first in the D3 girls hurdles race with a time of 14.98 seconds.

"It's a pretty good feeling knowing that all the work that I've done with my coaches, my teammates paid off," Zastrow said.

Rosholt senior Adam Rzentkowski finished his high school career a three time state champ in 2019, winning the 800, 1600, and 3200 meter runs.

"I can't find the words to express how I feel right now this far into the weekend," Rzentkowski said. "I'm definitely really gonna miss this meet in general. I have to thank my coaches and my family for coming out here. It means a lot to me. Just move forward on from here. Just look on to the future now."

Loyal's Mason Malm came away with two medals, both in the hurdles. He topped the podium after posting a 14.53 time in the 110 hurdles, and a 38.59 in the 300 meter hurdles.

"Awesome. I came in here, and I was looking really good. I just woke up this morning ready to go, and I did it," Malm said.

Wild Rose took home two titles in a matter of minutes. Ashton Schwartzman came in first in the 400 meters, finishing with a time of 49.01 seconds. Caleb Williams took top spot in the triple jump.

"400 I would say is definitely the toughest race because it's a full out sprint. You have to spring the full 400, so I think it's the hardest race. I was just gassed afterwards," Schwartzman said.

The Wildcats also took first place in the boys 4x400.

Three Lakes/Phelps squeaked by in the girls 4x1, winning by just .01 seconds.

Columbus Catholic's Noah Eckelberg took home 3 titles in the wheelchair division, winning the 400, 800, and 1600 meter races.

"It's very important to me to be a role model for kids with disabilities because I know that I've been there looking at older kids as role models, and so to be one for those younger kids is really great for me," Eckelberg said.