Pittsburgh Pirates sink Milwaukee Brewers in 12-2 win

Kevin Newman and Starling Marte each drove in three runs, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 12-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Newman had four hits, including a home run, after going 0 for 5 in a 7-6 loss to Milwaukee on Friday. Melky Cabrera also homered for the Pirates.

Dario Agrazal (2-0) allowed two runs in six innings after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start in place of Trevor Williams, who was placed on the paternity list Saturday. The rookie right-hander gave up those runs on two homers, one by Mike Moustakas in the first and another by Yasmani Grandal two innings later.

After waiting out a rain delay of more than two hours, Moustakas gave the Brewers a quick 1-0 lead with his 25th homer of the season. But Newman hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first to cap Pittsburgh's four-run inning.

Each of the Pirates' first four runs came with two outs, starting with Colin Moran's single and Corey Dickerson's double.

Grandal homered in the third to cut the deficit to two runs at 4-2, but Newman sent a slider from Adrian Houser (2-3) in the fourth 375 feet over the right-field wall for his sixth homer of the season.

The Brewers missed a chance get even -- or take the lead -- when Lorenzo Cain left the bases loaded by grounding to second.

Marte's triple drove in two more to put Pittsburgh ahead 7-2 in the sixth. He made it 8-2 on a single to left in the eighth.

Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia and second baseman Keston Hiura collided while converging on a groundball by Moran in the eighth, which plated two to give Pittsburgh a 10-2 lead. Arcia sat up while being carted off and waving to the crowd; Hiura remained in the game.

Houser gave up more than three runs for the second time in 19 appearances -- including five starts -- this season, allowing five on seven hits in four innings.

