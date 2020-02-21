Wisconsin Dells High School issues apology after academic meeting "singled out" minority students

Wisconsin Dells High School officials are responding to allegations of discrimination.

The principal of Wisconsin Dells High school issued an apology this week after parents of minority students said their kids felt "uncomfortable" during a meeting aimed to encourage minority students to enroll in upper level classes.

Parents raised concerns that minority students were singled out during a meeting that was aimed to encourage those kids to enroll in upper level classes.

Wisconsin Dells High School Principal Hugh Gaston says teachers called an academic meeting on January 20, after they realized that some minority students were under-represented in high-level classes.

During that meeting, the teachers gathered sixty 8th and 9th graders of Latino, American Indian, African American and mixed ethnicity, according to Gaston.

The teachers offered a “boost of encouragement” to the students, explaining that each student, not their test scores, is the most important factor in deciding their high school classes, Gaston said.

In a letter sent to parents, Gaston wrote that the students were singled out by the way they looked and not by their test scores.

"We don't always get it right. Good intentions are fine, but there's a lot that we schools as an institution and in Wisconsin Dells can do or have to figure out yet. But at the end of the day the good intentions don't excuse how things are executed and in those mistakes, we need to learn from those mistakes,” Gaston told NBC15 News in an interview.

One parent told NBC15 News that what the school did “was horribly wrong.”

She continued, "The questions of why—why would you separate these children from the rest of the student body and have such a conversation? Race shouldn’t play a role in this."

Gaston says he wants to keep an open dialogue about any concerns students or parents have about such situations.

