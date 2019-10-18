Police determine Stevens Point School threat is hoax

The Police Department says a school threat reported Friday morning is hoax that originated from another state.

Assistant Chief Tom Zenner said by email as a precaution schools were on lock-out. He says a joint press conference will the school district will be held at 11:30 a.m.

Zenner told NewsChannel 7 by email the lock-out is not related to planned ALICE training at Madison Elementary. He said law enforcement detained an individual concerning the threat received.





A message on the district's website reads:

Important Message

As of 8:42 a.m. the District has been placed in an all buildings lock-out.

Lockout means all students are inside, all outside doors are locked and classes continue as usual for the day. Elementary students will be brought into the buildings as they arrive.

During a lockout no individuals are allowed in or out of the buildings until further notice.

This action is being taken in response to a threat. We are working with local law enforcement and believe this is the safest option for our students and staff at this time.

We will continue to update you as we have more information.