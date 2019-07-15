Recipe: Celebrate Summer with Wisconsin Cheese

With countless summer occasion to share with family and friends, Wisconsin Cheese offers you fun seasonal recipes that make entertaining a breeze!

Wisconsin Cheese is proud to share summer-inspired recipes, which are the ultimate in stress-free entertaining. These recipes are easy to make, travel well and are BIG on flavor. With over 600 varieties, Wisconsin Cheese offers countless options to impress all party guests.

Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese™ badge on packaging nationwide and find more seasonal recipe inspiration for the best appetizers, entrees, side-dishes, mouth-watering desserts and more at WisconsinCheese.com.

Grilled Steak and Cotija Salsa Tacos:

• Taco fans will love this spicy, salty, steak taco topped with delicious cotija salsa.

• This fresh salsa features tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno’s and lime juice. Fresh and light, these tacos will be the talk of the town.

• Cotija is a semi-hard, slightly aged, seriously tasty crumbler. If we had to compare it to another cheese, feta is the closest comparison. Both are salty and slightly acidic, yet flavorful cheeses that we love to eat cold or slightly warmed in or over soups, salads and other savory dishes.

• If we have a busy week, we’ll often buy a couple blocks of cotija, and crumble the entire thing into a tightly lidded container. That way, we can quickly grab it from the refrigerator and use it as a tasty topper on a range of dishes.

• If cotija is at the table, we recommend drinking spiked aguas frescas (cold, freshly made Mexican juices), Mexican lagers with lime, margaritas, and micheladas (slightly spicy Mexican lager plus tomato juice drink). Anything that’s light, citrusy or fruity teams up famously with cotija.