9 restaurants to participate in March 7 'Be Amazing' fundraiser

Nine Wausau-area restaurants will donate a portion of their profits March 7 to Be Amazing.

The organization was created to honor the victims of the March 22 shootings and has four core values-- love, respect, honor and integrity. The group's goal is to inspire others to do good things in the community. The organization will then help fund those ideas to make them a reality.

Clean Slate Coffee House, Becca's Cafe, Bistro, & Catering, Texas Roadhouse, Day's Bowl-A-Dome, Buffalo Wild Wings, Wausau Mine Company, Basil, Chang Garden and The Bar are participating.

Last year, Be Amazing received a check for nearly $7,500.

