Neenah Chief: Fatal bar shooting a 'senseless act of violence'

UPDATE:

An ambulance on scene as Neenah police investigate an incident on Harrison Street on the morning of Monday, October 14, 2019. (WBAY photo)

Neenah Police have called a 4 p.m. news conference to discuss a deadly shooting and robbery at a bar in the city.

Action 2 News will be at the news conference and bring you live coverage on air and online.

"On behalf of the City of Neenah and the Neenah Police Department, I am very saddened by this senseless act of violence and our investigators are working very hard on this case," says Police Chief Aaron Olson.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Short Branch Saloon, 1102 Harrison Street, shortly before 12:15 Monday morning.

An armed robber entered the business and shot a customer during the robbery. The suspect left the scene and has not been found.

First responders worked quickly, but could not save the victim's life.

"Officers tried their best to help the patient. Ultimately he died as a result of his injuries," says Lt. Jason Goetz, Neenah Police Dept.

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a dark baseball hat, a face mask, and a dark colored sweatshirt.

He drove off going south on Harrison Street, in a dark four-door car with silver hub caps.

Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information to help the investigation, call Neenah police at 920-886-6000.

"At this point, it's trying to collect any evidence we have. A lot of that is going to be video evidence. We have statements from patrons in there who are witnesses. Neighbors from a neighborhood canvass. There's a lot of home security systems in the area so we're already tracking down some of those. The bar security systems as well," says Lt. Goetz. "And we're getting help from outside agencies attempting to locate the suspect vehicle we have a description of."

Chief Olson says officers are in the process of notifying the victim's family about the shooting. No name was released.

===

INITIAL STORY:

Neenah police are investigating an incident that happened early Monday morning on Harrison Street.

A heavy police presence was in the area of Harrison and McKinley Streets just after midnight.

Police have not commented on the investigation.

Action 2 News video from the scene shows yellow tape was up and an ambulance had responded to the scene as well.

