Merrill boy finds companion in dog

A dog can make a special connection in people’s lives. For Brendan Schultz and his dog Oliver, it was an instant connection. The reason? They both have anxiety.

Brendan Schultz and his dog Oliver are inseparable.

Brendan Schultz and Oliver are inseparable.

"It’s the cutest dog I’ve ever seen,” Brendan Schultz said.

“They are just tight as could be. They just love each other,” his mom Veronica Schultz.

Whether it’s a run or a scratch on the belly, the two have a special bond.

It’s a bond that goes to when they first met at Crossroads K9 Rescue in Kronenwetter. Oliver was a foster dog who was looking for a companion.

"He had some anxiety issues. He had a pretty big fear issue of people. But he was a big lover once he got to know you,” Sean Dumas, the Crossroads K9 Rescue trainer said.

When Veronica went to go the rescue with her husband, she didn’t plan on getting a dog. Things changed.

“Oliver pretty much went up over the gate they had where he was sitting and crawled up onto my neck. And I fell in love,” Veronica Schultz said.

For Brendan, it was even more natural.

“When I went to go pick him up to go bring him for the home visit, Sean let him out he came right up to me and he gave me. He just, he just jumped all over me,” Brendan Schultz said.

Brendan has special needs, such as anxiety, ADHD, and a learning disability. He saw the same in Oliver instantly.

“He understands me. And I understand him because I have a disability too,” Brendan Schultz said.

“I think he relaxes Brendan. And just accepts Brendan for who he is. And Brendan in turn does the same thing for Oliver, ” Veronica Schultz said.

It’s a mutually beneficial relationship. Now they want to give back.

They’ve raised 240 dollars for Crossroads K9 Rescue. The 240 dollars will all go towards the Crossroads K9 Rescue 5K that will be run this Saturday right here at Council Grounds State Park.

Brendan feels pretty good about it.

“That’s a lot of money for a kid like me and a dog like him,” Brendan Schultz said.

All money that will go back to rescuing dogs and making kids like Brendan feel pretty great.

If you would like to donate money to the cause, you can go to this website.

