Za'Darius Smith traffic stop video obtained by TMZ

TMZ has published body camera video showing Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith being pulled over for speeding and marijuana possession in Racine County.

On Sept. 29, Smith was stopped for driving 81 mph in a 60 mph zone on I-94 in Racine County.

Here's the exchange between a deputy and Smith:

Deputy: "Hey can you do me a favor? Turn the car off, step out of the car. How much weed you got in there?"

Za'Darius Smith: "Uh no, we smoked earlier."

The deputy searched Smith's vehicle and found three marijuana blunts in a duffel bag and a vaping cartridge.

Smith told deputies he didn't know the marijuana was in the car, but he took responsibility for it.

Smith was not arrested. He received citations for speeding and marijuana possession. He has a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 12.

No. 55 apologized to fans after Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

There's been no word from the Packers or the NFL if Smith will receive a suspension or other punishment.

Za'Darius Smith has been a force for the Packers (7-2) this season. He has racked up 32 tackles and 8.5 sacks in nine games.

The TMZ report says Packers Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke were with Smith in the vehicle. They did not receive citations.