Your new obsession: Shawano's sturgeon cams

Run out of things to watch on Netflix? Check out Shawano's Sturgeon Cam!

The sturgeon are spawning and they are very active right now at Sturgeon Park.

Each April and May, the spawn draws lots of onlookers to look at the prehistoric fish create life after traveling up the Wolf River. This year is different because Shawano Park is closed to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic and physical distancing guidelines.

Watch live video from cityofshawano on www.twitch.tv

The City of Shawano has three sturgeon cams embedded on their website. Two are in the water and one shows the surface. These cams have become a hit in the Action 2 News newsroom. We enjoy playing spot the sturgeon!

CLICK HERE to watch the sturgeon cams.

You do not have to wait long to spot a sturgeon. They are camera friendly!

Shawano is a sturgeon hot spot. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources info shows 50 percent of sturgeon were tagged in Shawano between 2007 and 2016.

Shiocton and New London are other sturgeon hot spots.

MORE COVERAGE: Sturgeon are spawning, but no one can go watch