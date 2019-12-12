Your Town: Wisconsin Nicaragua gives back to Central America

Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners of the Americas in Stevens Point has worked to provide necessities to those in need in Central America. Throughout the year, the group collects donated resources from hotels, restaurants and everyday people to support a variety of projects. Everything from bookshelves, sewing machines, refrigerators and bicycles are donated. The group also looks to equip learning centers for Nicaraguans to learn new skills.

An idea board for Wisconsin Nicaragua donations hung in the Stevens Point warehouse on Dec. 11, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

"People don't have a clue where it is. But it's in our time zone, 23,050 miles south and so it's not really far away really,” Bob Bowen, a volunteer with Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners said.

The group sends shipments twice a year to the developing country. They are currently in the processes of sending two ambulances, three fire trucks and a tractor to Nicaragua.