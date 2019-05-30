Your Town: Upham Mansion gives area kids a look into the past

When you want to learn about the mover-and-shaker that made Your Town Marshfield the city it is today, you go to the Upham Mansion.

The house was built in 1880 by William H. Upham for his wife Mary.

"It's a unique architectural style for Marshfield," said Don Schnitzler, president of the North Wood County Historical Society.

Behind the walls and windows, there is something very special inside.

"When you walk through the rooms , there's still a lot of the original furnishings that the Upham family owned when they were here," Schnitzler explained.

The Uphams were a very influential family in Marshfield.

"A lot of decisions were made that impacted the city of Marshfield from this house," Schnitzler said. "He [William] was Marshfield's most illustrious citizen they talk about and most influential citizen. He really made things happen in Marshfield."

Upham wore many hats in his lifetime -- from businessman, to mayor to Wisconsin's 18th governor.

Following the death of Upham's second wife, Grace, the home was turned into a museum, which is also the site of the North Wood County Historical Society.

Tours at this historical site take place every May, seeing anywhere between 350 and 400 students pass through the home.

"There's stations set up in each room so that we can talk to them about different things regarding Marshfield history, or the history of the Upham family," said Schnitzler.

The third grade class at Nasonville Elementary School is just one tour group that makes a visit.

"I never thought it would be the house color would be like yellow. I thought it would be like gray or something," said Lauren Varsho, a student.

Piper Weis also made an astonishing conclusion.

"I never thought it would be this big," she said.

Their teacher, Jennifer Mortvedt, is happy to have the kids come to learn about the history of the mansion and family who lived in it.

"I think it's great for kids to learn about history in the classroom, but for them to actually see it, and actually get to take part in it, and kind of touch things and try things, it just brings it more to life for them," Mortvedt said.

One of the hands-on history lessons is the timeline, painting a visual picture of when things happened and where, like the fire in 1887 that destroyed most of the homes and businesses in Marshfield.

"This house and the house next door survived the fire, and the fire was humongous," Weis exclaimed.

But with the Upham's perseverance and influence, the city eventually rebuilt. That's something else the kids are learning a valuable lesson from, and it all stems from the pride of Marshfield residents, both past and present.

the house is also the site of the annual Pie and Ice Cream Social on June 1, which is part of Marshfield's Dairyfest.

If you're interested in learning more about the event or taking a tour of the Upham Mansion, visit www.uphammansion.com and www.exploremarshfield.com