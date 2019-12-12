Your Town: UWSP's soil science is a growing major

One of the growing fields for a career at the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point is soil and land management.

The assistant professor of soil science considers dirt a nuisance, where as soil is a living being that's always changing, sustains life and is fragile.

"They're involved in cleaning our water and storing our water. They are involved with interactions with our atmosphere so they store lots and lots of carbon. There's lots and lots of diversities in soils, and we grow all of our plants and put all of our buildings on soils. So really they're at the heart of our environment, explained Assistant Professor of Soil Science Bryan Scharenbroch.

Senior Laurel Deitch say soil is more important than you think.

"You walk on it every day. You know, it grows your food but you never really think about it. It's something that needs to be protected. Erosion is a pretty big issue,” she said.

A degree in soil and land management can lead to the public and private sector and they say it pays well with good job security.

