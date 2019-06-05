Your Town: UWSP in Marshfield adds MBA, other degrees

UW-Stevens Point in Marshfield is growing, as shown by not just a new MBA program, but six new associates degrees and two new bachelor's programs as well.

Lyna Matesi, an assistant professor at UWSP and the director of the new MBA program, says the "Applied Leadership and Decision Making" MBA can be used to accelerate careers--or even change it entirely.

The program is 36 credits, and students can take it in one year or two, no matter where they are--thanks to UWSP's distance learning technology.

"Marshfield is outfitted with some of the best technology in distance education," Matesi noted.

Lisa Andersen, a newly-accepted student into the MBA program, says it has a bit of everything.

"I'm hoping to have a combination of working with numbers, financial reports, but also training and development, working with people," she explained.

The other associates and bachelor programs cover health and human services, business, and information science.

"We can't fill positions fast enough in information science," Dr. Gretel Stock noted, the Dean of University College at UW Stevens Point. "Our computer science students always have jobs upon graduation."

Stock says the beauty of having one university in three locations means they can gather that much more attention from a variety of communities.

"I heard someone describe Marshfield yesterday as a community of helpers. And our campus is certainly no exception," she said.