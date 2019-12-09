Your Town: The positive impact of the Boys & Girls Club in Stevens Point

It's a great organization that's been a go-to place for countless kids over the years. Kids who are getting a boost for the future, while just having a good time in the present.

"I like it because I'm champion of car people and I really like hub tech and also Miss Lindsey.” It’s just one of the reasons why Keesa Edwards likes comes to the Boys and Girls Club in Stevens Point.

Founded in 2002, it's now up to nine-locations. The goal-- according to its mission statement is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most. And to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring community members.

But for the young people heading there after school just know it's fun.

"We can hang out with our friends and we can play in the gym,” explained Liam Woodbury.

Kid grades first through 12th have access to everything from the arts, to academic support to social programming to character and leadership development to just old fashioned fun.

Kevin Quevillon is the executive director. He says the bottom line is the Boys & Girls Club is a safe place for kids to be.

"Serves over 2000 registered members in the course of a year. Our average daily attendance in the school year approaches almost 500 kids. And during the summer we have almost 600 kids that come to all of our locations."

If you’re interested in becoming a member, parents or guardians need to complete a membership packet, pay the $10 fee and attend parent orientation.

