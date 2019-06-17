Your Town Stratford: a community remembers one of their most treasured members with unveiling of memorial shelter

A new baseball shelter at Connor Park in Stratford means much more than an improvement in the park. The new shelter is henceforth known as the Bev Aschenbrenner Memorial Shelter.

It's named after the woman who spent 40 years as a pillar in the Star Club's Little League Program. Even in her last moments, Bev was working to make the little league program better.

It was three years ago June 6, that she died in a car crash. She was on her way back from picking up new team shirts for the upcoming season. Bev is beloved in the Stratford community and likely to be remembered for generations to come.

Bev's youngest son Brandon said the memorial is a testament to how much she was beloved in the community, but for him, it's also a reminder that his mother is gone.

"It's a little bittersweet because her name is on a lot of things but it's good because it means that she obviously was a very important person and that her legacy is going to continue on. That's the thing I really enjoy" he said.

The memorial dedication happens Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Connor Park.