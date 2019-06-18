Your Town Stratford: World Champion Wrestler Macey Kilty visits home

World Champion Wrestler Macey Kilty is back in her home town of Stratford, if only for a little while.

The 18 year old had been living in River Falls and then Colorado Springs training full time as a professional wrestler. She's won one gold medal for the Cadet World Championships in Croatia and two other medals, a bronze and silver on the world stage.

Kilty has also taken home numerous national titles and victories. She's currently holding the claim to All- USA High School Girls Wrestler of the Year. In the past year, Kilty has traveled the world but she told NewsChannel 7 now that she's home in Stratford, it feels like she never left.

"I still keep in touch with friends and Stratford has always supported me so coming back in just like normal" she said.

Kilty is in the off season now but is continuing to train. In late June she plans to travel to Minnesota to coach a summer wrestling camp and then in October she's back on the road again traveling to Budapest for another professional match.

