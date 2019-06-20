Your Town Stratford: Wild Steer Diner offers more than just great food to community

Found tucked behind a barn at Stratford Equity Livestalk lived the Wild Steer Diner. A quaint and unique restaurant that the community just can't get enough of. Tables of regulars shuffle in for their morning coffee and omelets, other community members like Andrea Wiese come multiple times a week.

"At least once a week sometimes twice, or three, four times," Wiese laughed.

Jamie Strohkirch bought the diner, previously known as JJ's Cafe, in 2015 on a whim after she fell in love with the location.

"I came in for the first time and I just loved it. And I thought I would love a restaurant like this, and low and behold the next week the space opened up," explained Strohkirch

That's when Strohkirch took the leap.

"I decided, I’m going to do it. So, I took a leap of faith and quit my job and two weeks later we opened the Wild Steer Diner," said Strohkirch.

Four days a week, Stratford Equity Livestalk holds live auctions 100 feet from the diner. While being surrounded by pigs, cows and sheep might not be typical while eating breakfast, Strohkirch said it actually helps with business and the distinct atmosphere of the restaurant.

More than anything though the Wild Steer Diner serves as a place for friends and family to enjoy a good meal together. Andrea Wisese, a regular at the diner, said that while she comes for the food, she stays for the company.

"I think we're really fortunate to have a place like this as far as, there are the regulars, but anyone can come here and feel welcome," said Wiese. "You'll see that people will sit wherever there's room and its completely acceptable to just crawl in the booth with someone else. So, it's a good place to be."

The Wild Steer Diner is open on weekdays from 6:00am to 2:30pm.

