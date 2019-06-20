Your Town Stratford: Heritage Trail

In Your Town: Stratford, the Heritage Trail system has only been around for a few years, but it's already making a big impact on the community.

"There's deer, there's an otter. It's just a great place for kids to come out and just enjoy nature and not have to worry about traffic," Lynette Pupp said.

Lynette and her husband, Duane, helped spearhead the trail idea more than a dozen years ago.

"We have two ponds here. We have four bridges all together. This is a beautiful spot for birding. There's tree identification, there's a couple of lending libraries on the trail, so I just encourage people to come out and enjoy," Pupp said.

In 2009, $50,000 in federal funds became available to help spearhead the trail fundraising.

It took until 2012 for things to all fall into place.

"It's a lot of work to get something done like this," Pupp explained, "but I just give the community credit for hanging with us and getting it done."