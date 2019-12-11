Your Town: Sentry Insurance has a lasting legacy, impact on Stevens Point

Taking a stroll down the history hall way at Sentry's headquarters gives you a glimpse of how the company has thrived for 115 years.

"A success story built around stability in terms of how we run the company and the stable employment for those that work at Sentry," explained Pete McPartland, Chairman, President and C.E.O. of Sentry Insurance.

Sentry employs around 2,000 people in Stevens Point and another 2,000 around the U.S. The company insures businesses, individuals, and is one the largest mutual insurance companies in the nation.

But it's not just about business at Sentry.

"We'll listen to things that enhance the quality of the life in the area. In the medical area and in education," said McPartland.

"We want to see impact and we want to see change. Because we're a strong company it allows other things to happen in the community that all contribute to the fabric as why Stevens Point is a great place to live, work, and play," said Ann Lucas, Executive Director of the Sentry Insurance Foundation.

Sentry has recently donated millions of dollars to places like the Medical College of Wisconsin and the Stevens Point Curling Club. As well as thousands of dollars to support the Green Circle Trial and the Stevens Point Police K9 program. The company on average donates about $5 million a year and keeps it all mostly right here in the city.

"When the company does well we want to give back to our communities," said Lucas.

"We intend to be here forever as far as I'm concerned," said McPartland.

Sentry continues to grow with the opening of their new building in Stevens Point earlier this year.