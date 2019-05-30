Your Town: Photographer shares Kodiak bears' story nationwide

The Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield has been home to two Kodiak bears named Muncy and Boda since 2015. They are only two of three Kodiak bears that are in a zoo setting outside of Alaska.

And since their arrival, photographer Susan Wendlandt has been taking pictures and charting the bears activity every week.

"For me the charting is just as important if not more important because I'm learning about their growth and development," Wendlant said. "I have been looking for an avenue where rescued Kodiaks could be out in the public and in the public eye."

Now she wants to share their story with the world, through a sketchbook. It will displayed in the Brooklyn Art Library in New York for the "Sketchbook Project".

"Two out of the three books will be in a digital format, as well as the hardcopy, so they will go international."

This gives everyone the chance to enjoy Marshfield's favorite Alaskan transplants.

"It's an awesome opportunity for Marshfield Wisconsin to have."