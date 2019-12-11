Your Town: Local coffee house gives to multiple organizations daily

Mission Coffee House in Plover is all about giving to local organizations, one dollar at a time. For the past five years the coffee shop has donated one dollar to local organizations, every time someone purchases a bag of their house roasted coffee. With each purchase, patrons receive a mission buck they can use to choose which organization they would like to donate to, putting their buck in the corresponding jar.

"There’s tons of missions in your community and we wanted to get around to all of those local missions and help make them accomplished,” Russ Ehlinger, Owner of Mission Coffee House said.

Over the years the coffee house has been able to pair up with many local organizations in the community including the Portage County Humane Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Wisconsin, First Choice Pregnancy Center and many more.

"Portage County is notorious where it's a very giving community, and I really wanted to build a community around that idea and make certain that we have a great purpose,” Ehlinger said.

Last year alone, Mission Coffee House raised $18,000 for local organizations through their coffee bag sales.

