Your Town Minocqua: Working on new life for the T-Bird Bridge

By Jeff Thelen
Published: Jun. 5, 2018 at 10:48 PM CDT
Bob Metropulos is best known for his work turning canvas into nature.

Now the artist in Your Town Minocqua is the driving force behind a new way to welcome people to Lakeland Union High School with another type of masterpiece.

Bob said, "Our goal is to be able to drive by that bridge and say we did that. We created a really good entrance to the high school."

The Friends of the T-Bird Bridge Committee is taking a panel from what used to be the unofficial welcome to the Northwoods sign and turning it into the welcome sign at the high school.

The process started a couple years ago. The bridge was taken down for improvements to Highway 51. The first step was buying the part on which T-bird Country was spray painted many times by many generations.

Now, they're raising funds to complete the project that will include not only the bridge but support pillars signifying the connection between community and education, nice landscaping and scholarships for people with learning disabilities.

They're selling bricks that will be part of the pillars holding up the bridge panel. You can put your name, back your favorite team or pay tribute to someone on those bricks.

Here is a link for more information on helping the effort out.

