Your Town Minocqua: The state of opioid recovery in the Northwoods

(WSAW)
By Emily Boyer
Published: Jun. 5, 2018 at 11:46 AM CDT
The Marshfield Clinic Minocqua Alcohol and Drug Recovery Center is a hub for people in the Northwoods who are battling opioid use disorder.

Sheila Weix the Director of Substance Abuse Services, said the center reinforces Marshfield Clinic's commitment to helping people battling alcohol and drug abuse.

"The really important part of the center is that people are receiving counseling and other resources while they're getting medication treatment," Weix said.

During Newschannel 7's interview with Weix, she reflected on her 40 years in the business. She recalled that she didn't see many people seeking opioid addiction help until the early 2000s. Since then, the epidemic seems to have only worsened.

Data from the CDC Wonder Database revealed that opioids are now responsible for 1 in 5 deaths among young adults. Weix confirms that she sees opioid use disorder in patient of all ages, but many of them are young adults.

Weix warned opioid use among young adults is especially harmful.

"When you have an overdose with an opioid with someone who say is 22 or 23 you aren't just losing a life. You're losing all of the life that they would have had, the productivity, the impact in the community. You're losing so much."

Minocqua Alcohol and Drug Recovery Center is in part funded by and works with HOPE Consortium, 12 Wisconsin organizations working to address drug addiction. It is also funded by is a federal and state grants.

