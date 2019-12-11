Your Town: Meet Tucker, a new furry addition to campus at UWSP

Tucker is a little more than a year old Australian labradoodle and the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point's most popular guy.

"He was just a little puppy when I met him last year and he is just one of my favorite things," said Katelyn Herne, a junior at UWSP.

"I love him and I have two dogs at home so I am a big dog person," said Kailey Bauldry, a sophomore at UWSP.

Tucker helps bridge the gap between police and students. Letting students meet officers before they would even need them. "The normal course of law enforcement you don't always get positive interaction and people aren't always happy to see us. When I have him with me, people are definitely happy to see him and it's a good thing," explained Sergeant Trina James of the UWSP Police Department and Tucker's owner.

During the stressful times like finals week, Tucker is a welcome sight to students. "A lot of people come up and pet him and say 'oh I needed that.' They just need something to take their mind off of whatever is going on," said Sgt. James.

Tucker has also been used beyond campus, for first responders in the area and even used to calm the nerves of a child at the courthouse before they had to testify.

His overall assignment is just to make people's day better.

"It's a positive interaction with law enforcement in hopes that if they ever do need us they will think hey I know tucker and that person that he is with. In hopes that they will make that phone call if they ever need us," said Sgt. James.

Tucker has his final test for therapy dog training on Wednesday night and we wish him the best of luck.

After he completes that he will be a fully certified therapy dog and could be seen at even more places in Your Town Stevens Point.

