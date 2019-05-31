Your Town: Marshfield aquatic center soon to become reality

Tuesday, Marshfield's city council voted unanimously on a $6 million aquatic center project that would replace the Hefko Pool, as a partnership with Marshfield Area Community Foundation Inc. (MACFI).

Marshfield mayor Bob McManus says it will not only have a more updated pool, but the outdoor facility will have lap swimming and areas where kids just play in the pool, along with spaces for people to lounge.

"It's gonna be great in the summers when there's all these different activities going on within the city, soccer tournaments, baseball tournaments," McManus said. "[There's] always things going on at the Wenzel Family Plaza, and now they're gonna be able to add a couple hours at the pool. I think it's going to be great for the city."

McManus says the project will be half funded by the city, and half through fundraising efforts in the community, which will be led by the Sweeney Group in coordination with the MACFI. They hope to raise enough to start construction by the summer of 2020.