Your Town Marshfield: Hope Lodge

(WSAW)
By Heather Sahr
Published: Jun. 4, 2017 at 7:31 AM CDT
Many people think of hospitals when they hear the word Marshfield, and multiple facilities certainly do factor into a large part of the city’s economy.

Closely connected to the hospitals, is a rare retreat for those seeking cancer treatments.

We take a look at your town Marshfield's Hope Lodge, and how it's helping hundreds of people heal, free of charge.

"We just take our time. You get in the car and mosey on your way," Gail Schulz of Bergland, Michigan explains.

Gail and her husband have been moseying on down from Michigan's upper peninsula to a Marshfield hospital, as she battles lung cancer, for nearly two years.

The cost of staying in a hotel as she receives treatment, she says, would be almost impossible.

Enter, The Hope Lodge.

"It's a God send, this is the most wonderful place," Schulz says, fighting back tears.

The free stay is thanks to community donations and fundraisers.

With plenty of amenities, it's similar to a regular hotel.

Guests and staff, say the generosity of the people of Marshfield is overwhelming, especially because the lodge doesn't serve anyone from the local area.

"I think the prerequisite is you have to be an angel to work here, because they're all wonderful," Schulz says.

"Our guests are always amazed that strangers, who they will never meet, go so far above and beyond to support them," Hope Lodge Manager, Jewel Quelle says. "Marshfield being one of the small cities to have one, it really stands apart."

There are 32 hope lodges across the country, serving cancer patients and their caregivers at various times in their battle.

“It’s whether or not cancer patients are able to receive the lifesaving treatment that they need,” Quelle says.

