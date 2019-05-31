Your Town Marshfield: Cultivating musical talent early

Ms. Edie's Making Music Together class is like a big hug and a tickle. The retired Spencer Elementary School music teacher, Edie Smazal has been welcoming caregivers and their 6 month to 4-year-old children to her class for the past six years.

"I've always believed that we have music in us," she said. "Everyone has music talent and the way to cultivate that is as soon as possible."

With 27 years of experience, she explored early childhood music curriculum to start her own class once retired and came up with Making Music Together. The class meets at the Chestnut Center for the Arts in Marshfield. There are four different 30 minute classes based on age that each meet once a week for seven weeks in the fall, winter, and spring.

"It's very age appropriate and you can see Edie is just a genuinely warm person interested in the kids," grandmother and retired teacher Sally Lucas said.

The class involves props, drums, and other simple instruments kids can use while learning 30 short songs and movements along with them. Ultimately, though, it is up to the kids to feel the beat.

"It's interesting what music inspires them to move," Smazal explained. "Sometimes they don't, but if they'll hear a certain kind of music, they will really get going."

Smazal provides caregivers with the lyrics to the songs so the education can continue at home.

"At the start of the classes, it seems like they're always, at least my kids especially, are really bashful and quiet and might not really be participating very much," Nicki Kitchner described. "When they get home, they start to practice it and then, it seems like by the end of the session, they're singing along."

"It's just as much fun, if not more for me than for her," Lucas added, "a great time to bond and interact."

The giggles, wiggles, and excitement seen on the kids faces keeps everyone coming back to play, learn, and grow.

"I want it to be something they can have for the rest of their lives," urged Smazal. "It brings a joy in their lives that will not be replaced with anything else."

Smazal also hosts a summer camp. Call (715)652-6641 for details.