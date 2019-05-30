Your Town: Marshfield Boys Tennis continues to build quiet dynasty

"You know we were tired of being second best, now it's like, okay let's see if we can kick it into gear."

The Marshfield boys tennis team certainly has. The Tigers have really made a "racket" in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, winning three straight conference championships. Their most recent one coming just a few weeks ago.

"The conference was really close going into the tournament," Marshfield number 1 doubles player Jared Cordova said. "So everyone kind of just had to show up and play. Thankfully, everybody did. It was still pretty close, but it ended up working out pretty well for us I'd say."

When they say everybody, they really do mean everybody. From the seniors, all the way down to the freshmen.

"It not often that in sports that a new group of freshman are able to fill in too many spots," Marshfield number 1 singles player Sam Haessly said. "A lot of times, it takes them a year or two but we've been able to see quite a few people rise up to the level and play those spots that helped us win the conference championship."

But these players know when to give credit when it's due.

"I think we can credit a little bit to ourselves," Marshfield senior Calvin Lawler said. "But a lot of it goes to coach. He goes well far over and beyond what he should do as a coach. He cares more about us than just as players. He wants to know how we're doing inside and out of the court."

With all the success coach and team have seen, it won't come as a surprise when they are considered the 'must beat' team on the schedule.

"I think that already came this year a little bit, you know, there was more of a target on our back," Senior Eli Sawnsen said. "Everyone is coming in and playing their hardest and really putting together the best lineup in order to combat some of the things we've brought to the table."

They'd like to see renown, not just in north central Wisconsin, but throughout the state.

"Hopefully it time, it's slowly happening. Hopefully in the near future we'll be a statement even more in the state," Head coach Tom Duncan said.