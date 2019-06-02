Your Town Marshfield: Celebrating 80 years of Hewitt's Meat Processing

Hewitt's Meat Processing is a staple in Your Town Marshfield, and has been since 1939.

Now in its fourth generation of ownership, the tradition and quality of their meat products continues in their new facility.

"If it's made out of meat, yeah we probably have it or we can make it for you also," John Franseen, Owner of Hewitt's Meat Processing.

For 80 years, Hewitt's Meat Processing has continued to impress with their award-winning meat products.

"We produce cured meats, fresh sausages, steaks, hams, processed wild game, and also do custom harvest of animals," said Franseen.

It's now in its fourth generation of ownership, and since 2018, has been operating out of a brand new processing and retail facility on Marshfield's southside.

"We feel it's a pretty state of the art production area, very orientated towards food safety. We use some new emerging technology, as far as equipment goes, our smokehouse goes, we combine that with tradition that we've been passing down from generation to generation," said Franseen.

With just about any kind of meat available, the quality of their products continues to impress. They continue to win awards at the largest meat product show in North America.

"This last year we were lucky enough to win five different awards at the show. A couple for bratwurst, snack sticks, summer sausage, ham and flavored snack sticks," said Franseen.

Including a Wisconsin-favorite category: the brat.

"Yeah the bratwurst category is a pretty competitive category, nearly 60 plants, different meat plants from across the state enter products into those categories, so to be able to place in the top four in that category is great," he said.

The company employs about 16 people in total, and some have been with Hewitt's for nearly a decade.

"We like to get input from every employee when it comes to making new products, or how we can improve existing products," said Franseen.

But even though the business continues to grow, the quality of Hewitt's Meats remains.

"It's definitely been a proud tradition, a tradition of quality," he said.

If you'd like to order any Hewitt's Meat products, click here.