Your Town: Looking glass into the past of Stevens Point

To begin to tell the history of Your Town Stevens Point.. You start with the Wisconsin River and the land surrounding it.

Picture from historic Stevens Point (WSAW photo)

"It started with logging," said Anton Anday from the Portage County Historical Society.

The city's name came from the first mayor, a developer named George Stevens.

"Learned about the pinery of northern Wisconsin and set up his supply lines right along Stevens Point, which would be at the Clark Street Bridge today."

Since no roads led to the northern Wisconsin woods, the river was the main transport , giving the city its nickname "Gateway to the Pineries".

But Anday said logging wasn't the only big industry in the city.

"From saw mills it went to paper mills, manufacturing of furniture and toys, and then eventually it went into business, Sentry Insurance."

Anday added that the city's proud roots are shown in eight huge murals.

"Basically from a timeline to a point of development to modern times right downtown Stevens Point," he explained.

And it's cultural diversity was sparked by immigration from mainly Germany, Poland and Norway. It was all brought together, still to this day, by the Cultural Commons in Pfiffner Pioneer Park.

"As a result of all that, we're not only significant locally, regionally but nationwide, internationally as well."

Anday said when you add in the Green Circle Trail, Schmeekle Reserve and a university, it makes Stevens Point a unique place to live.

"This is not a one-horse town," said Anday.

A speaker will be coming to the historical society on February 26 to discuss the German prison war camps and how it affected the community, during the 75th anniversary of World War Two.