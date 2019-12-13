Your Town: Embracing Wisconsin winters at Iverson Park

While snow can be a pain to shovel, it does wonders for many parks in Your Town Stevens Point.

Mayor Mike Wiza of Stevens Point tests out the toboggan runs at Iverson Park on Dec. 12, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

Iverson Park is set to open Friday night at 6:00, inviting all to enjoy their outdoor winter sports arena. With the recent snow, the Parks and Recreation Department was able to get things up and running a little faster. Scott Kremer, Director of the department said while they like to be up before Christmas, this year’s opening is earlier than usual.

"We're very intentional about trying to give our community and our surrounding areas a place to come here in the winter and enjoy themselves,” Kremer said.

Iverson Park provides families with sledding, snow shoe trails, an outdoor ice rink, hot chocolate and classic toboggan not found anywhere else in Portage County.

"When you come here a lot of people say wow I've never seen that before. You read about it in books or you seen it on TV but we've got it right here in Stevens Point Wisconsin,” Kremer said.

Mayor Mike Wiza of Stevens Point tried out the toboggan runs a day early, and said he has always loved playing around at Iverson Park.

"When you're done shoveling your driveway or clearing the driveway from when the plows go buy and put that big pile of snow there. Take some time and relax. Bundle up the kids, bring them on out to Iverson Park or Goerke or Emerson and relax a little bit. We deserve it,” Wiza said.

While toboggan runs can be rented, all snow hills, trails and skating is free. Sleds and skates cannot be rented.

"It really is cheap family entertainment. You can come down here and not spend a dime. Take your own sled, go up and down the sled as much as you want. We do have to toboggan rentals which is very economical, a little hot chocolate but it's a great way to spend time with your friends and family,” Scott Halverson, the Parks Superintendent said.

