Your Town: Central Wisconsin Children's Museum brings families together through learning

The Central Wisconsin Children's Museum looks to bring families together and encourage learning at an early age. The museum is full of activities painting, to climbing to playing pretend, all looking to teach soft skills, along with the basic ABC's and one, two, three's.

A family plays with a puppy dog stuff animal on Dec. 9, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

Sandy Williams, the Executive Director for the museum said while there are many great places in Stevens Point, the museum is a gem among them.

"The one thing I always love most, even with adults too is when they first come into the space, it's just that wow factor. Well with kids, they develop so quickly that every time they are here it's something different. So overtime they are here it's another wow factor,” Williams said.

The downtown Stevens Point location has been around for about 22 years now, creating programs for child development, and parental guidance.

"Stevens Point has a lot of wonderful organizations for families and kids. We're one of the ones here in Stevens Point that caters to six and under. An age group that usually gets overlooked.'

The Central Wisconsin Children's Museum is a 5013c non-profit organization, where admission and program fees only cover about 25% of their operating budget. The Stevens Point location is one of only 20 Children’s Museums in the state and 200 in the country.

