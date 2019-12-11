Your Town: A tour inside of Sentry's new building in Stevens Point

Sentry has been in this community for more than a 100 years. They outgrew their space and began work on this new building in 2017.

"The excitement that it brought and now that we are finally in it. It's just the difference it has been from an associate perspective, community, and customer perspective and it is tremendous," explained Elisha Robinson, Chief Planning Officer at Sentry Insurance.

The new building was completed earlier this year by the same company that designed Sentry's headquarters in 1977. Now more than 600 employees call it home.

"We moved our claims department to this building and our national accounts, transportation and our regional here," said Robinson.

The building is state of the art with adjustable work stations, health privacy rooms, an on site cafeteria, coffee bar, and fitness center.

It was built with growth in mind with an entire extra floor, sometimes used for clients and events but with space for more people to work down the road.

"Sentry is extremely dedicated to this community and we continue to look forward to continued growth in the future," said Robinson.