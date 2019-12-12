Your Town: UWSP School of Design

While art budgets are getting cut from some colleges, creativity is alive and well on the campus of UWSP.

Some changes to the school of design will hopefully only further push that vision along. Whether you know exactly what creative field you want, or are still searching, students in the school of design say the possibilities are endless.

Grant Grabow is junior. He said he was to get into the program right away.

“You don’t have to spend your first year or your first two years just doing gen eds. Which is actually really nice because you get to start essentially in a major that you want to be in right away while building the background from other colleges,” he explained.

Two summers ago, talks began about how several of the various design majors actually had intersecting focuses, so it seemed only fitting to merge and collaborate between various departments.

Stuart Morris is a chair in the department of art and design.

"That lead to a larger discussion about creating a closer knit group of degree tracks that could share a common set of foundations,” Morris said.

He says the blending of the programs will help students who already have a path in mind stay on it, while also helping to narrow a broader field for students who might be undecided.

"I like having more students working together that aren't necessarily in the same major getting these different kinds of creative minds and kind of putting them together,” said senior Evelyn Thomas.

The goal is to implement the new tracks in the fall of 2020. But already, Professor Aaron Kadoch says students get wonderful opportunities here and abroad. And they're required to integrate their skills into an internship.

"Anything from real estate to contract furniture to construction, construction management, to your traditional interior design firms and architecture firms,” Kadoch said.

Students say they’re thankful, that arts are thriving in Stevens Point.

"Something that Stevens Point is doing though is expanding its school of design and expanding its reach as far as like creativity goes, while a lot of other universities are cutting--- when they're cutting funding, they're cutting funding to arts,” Grabow said.

In the Department of Art and Design UWSP offers:

• Graphic Design (Bachelor of Fine Arts [BFA] in Art + emphasis) Professional degree focused on research, audience, concept development, process and craft

• 2D Studio Art (Bachelor of Fine Arts [BFA] in Art + emphasis) Professional degree focused on the disciplines of Drawing, Painting, Photography, Printmaking, and hybrid work

• 3D Studio Art (Bachelor of Fine Arts [BFA] in Art + emphasis) Professional degree focused on the disciplines of sculpture, ceramics, glass, metal, and other media of all kinds

• Studio Art (Bachelor of Arts [BA] in Art + emphasis) General degree in art perfect for double majors and multiple minors or certificates.

• Minor in Art History

