Your Life Matters: Corn Maze raises awareness for suicide prevention

This year, Govin’s Farm in Menomonie is using its annual maze to send a powerful message that could help save lives.

Thousands visit Govin's Farm to experience Wisconsin agriculture each year. "I like to say that we connect families to agriculture One percent of the population is actually farmers in the country today and most people are five generations removed from a family farm so if they can come out here and get a little glimpse of what goes on,” said John Govin.

One of the farm's many attractions is the corn maze. This is the 11th year bringing the maze to the community. John says the 10 acre corn maze takes about an hour to get through. The maze is known for having a unique theme each year.

In the past there has been a Packers theme, Vikings theme, and even a Garth Brooks theme. John says he and his wife Julie have always tried to pick a theme that's fun for families…but this year's theme holds a powerful meaning. This year’s theme is suicide prevention.

"Your life matters." John is hoping those three simple words deliver a heartfelt message to those who need it. The maze also includes the suicide hotline number. John says the idea for this year's theme is personal. "We had a family member that chose to end his life and on the way to the funeral this winter, we just decided that we could have a corn maze," he said.

John says losing a loved one to suicide is a tragedy no family should have to go through. "We're always gonna wonder what we could have done, what we should have done…...I guess we're doing this maze to make sure that maybe somebody out there is gonna realize they matter," said John.

Although this hits John on a personal level, he says it also impacts plenty of other people including a group he's closely connected to, farmers across Wisconsin. "There's an above average percentage of farmers that commit suicide…its real stressful, the economy is real down and it’s very hard for some farmers to continue and sometimes they think, maybe I end it and I collect the life insurance…the farm will be better off without me, I can assure you that your loved ones would want you back…..no matter what the case is somebody loves you and they want you back," said John.

To see the maze for yourself, visit Govin’s Farm this fall. Information is below.

2019 Maze Dates:

September 21-October 27

HOURS:

Fridays - 4pm - 10pm (no tickets sold after 9pm) flashlight maze at dusk

Saturdays 10am - 10pm (no tickets sold after 9pm) flashlight maze at dusk

Sundays 11am - 5pm (no tickets sold after 4pm)

