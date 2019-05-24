Young local artists get chance to display art in U.S. Capitol

An art competition sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives is focusing on some of the regions with the most talented young artists.

The artistic discovery contest is open to all high school students in Wisconsin' 7th district. This year's winner will have their work displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

"I think it's a great way to exhibit the talent that we have throughout the 7th District," GOP representative Sean Duffy said. "And again, we have pieces from all over our district, which is about a third of the state, which is pretty cool. Big schools and actually, really small schools are submitting in our competition."

A big congratulations to all the winners Friday evening. Artwork from the competition will be on display throughout the district all summer.