Young and first-time voters share concerns, priorities ahead of April primary

Universal basic income. Reproductive rights. A limited federal government. Immigration. Universal healthcare. Affordable education.

NC7's Naomi Kowles talks with UWSP-Marshfield student, Zaria Noth, March 11, 2020 (WSAW Photo)

Whether sporting a MATH hat or a MAGA shirt, young and first-time presidential voters across north central Wisconsin college campuses care about issues as diverse as the students themselves.

Nine students from the UWSP-Stevens Point, Marshfield, and Wausau campuses sat down with NewsChannel 7 to share their priorities and concerns going into April’s presidential primary election. Most of them will cast their first ballots for a presidential candidate on April 7, a move that several have anticipated for years.

“I’ve been interested in politics probably since I was in elementary school,” political science and communications major Dyllan Griepentrog said with a chuckle. He’s not alone; others admit to political awareness from an early age.

"It's really exciting to be able to put in my voice," first-time presidential voter and UWSP-Marshfield student Zaria Noth said.

“I think that a lot of people are motivated to come out and vote, and I think it’s really cool that I’m one of the people who get to make that choice,” UWSP-Wausau student Kieran Talley said.

Politically active and well-spoken, the students cover the political spectrum. Second generation Italian-American Zachary Bertossi isn’t shy about supporting President Donald Trump--but adds that he would back a different candidate if he thought they would be able to unite the country in a way he could support. Another history/political science major, Ravyn Knipple, backs Senator Bernie Sanders and is encouraged to see a widening of support for more progressive candidates.

“As a person who struggles with health care a lot,” he noted, “If you can take as much stress about that and worry about that from the health care side of it, the better.”

Everyone else is everywhere in between--a good handful of them placing themselves squarely in the middle, others identifying themselves as moderates within the party of their choice. And while their top priorities are as diverse as the students themselves, health care consistently ranks high on nearly all of their lists--but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re in support of the same health care solution.

“I know there’s problems with universal health care,” Talley said. “But I also believe that healthcare is a basic human right and everyone should have access.”

Young voters historically represent the smallest share of votes in any election. The 2018 midterm turned out the best youth midterm vote in decades, according to Politifact, sparking hope that the trend would continue an upward trajectory. But youthful turnout in presidential primaries across the country so far in 2020 has not been significantly above the norm--setting politically active students apart from many.

In an era of political polarization, the students unite over the division itself. Nearly every student expressed frustration at the frequent inability to cross political divides or exercise bipartisanship in national politics.

“We can’t get anything done,” Political science major Collin McNamara said. “We can’t get through a single bipartisan bill anymore.”

“It makes it really hard for people in the middle, as moderates, to find candidates that really fit their beliefs and are willing to fight for them,” Griepentrog noted, a self-professed moderate whose political views cross both sides of the aisle.

“I feel like a lot of students that I talk to around campus don’t identify as either super conservative or super liberal,” UW-Stevens Point student Haley Hartmann said.

The solution?

“We need to start listening to each other again," McNamara said. "To a lot of people, it seems like Washington is broken, and it's hard not to agree. I'm very Midwestern; I have the values of integrity, empathy, and respect."

Or as Noth explained, “It shouldn’t be about whose party is better. It should just be about how we can help all the people, no matter what party or group they’re in.”

Editor’s note: Several students interviewed for this article also serve on the student body government for their school, a non-partisan body. These students made it clear that they are speaking for themselves, not on behalf of the Student Government Association.

All interviews were conducted after Super Tuesday, once all Democrat candidates had dropped out except Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.

