Young Entrepreneurship students continue businesses at home

While the pandemic has changed a lot for students around the world, it hasn’t stopped the D.C. Everest Junior High Entrepreneurship class from following their passions.

Hand-made Apollo Picks guitar picks made by D.C. Everest student Connor Dallman.

Throughout the year the 9th-grade class has been working on becoming young entrepreneurs and building their own businesses from the ground up. The open class format allows the students to work on whatever they need done for their start-up and provides resources not typically seen in the classroom.

While students were not able to pitch their ideas at the annual Business Expo or go on helpful field trips, many took it upon themselves to elevate their businesses from home.

Connor Dallman was one student who has continued and plans to pursue his handmade custom guitar pick business, Apollo Picks. Apollo Picks allows customers to purchase hand-cut guitar picks that can be personalized with names. Apollo Picks also offers guitar lessons for beginners.

Dallman said while he is sad he missed out on some of the class opportunities, he is proud of what he has accomplished on his own.

"It's super fun. I did not realize how fun it was to start your own business and it's super cool to be able to do whatever I want. I've had one guitar student for a few months and I've also sold one pack of guitar picks so far,” Dallman said.

Jim Dahlgren who runs the class said this years' students will have an opportunity to pitch their businesses at the expo in the fall if it happens.

Next year Dahlgren will run two sections of the Everest Entrepreneurs class to allow even more students an opportunity to start up their own business.

To support Dallman and Apollo Picks you can email him at Apolloguitarpicks@gmail.com