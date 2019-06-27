YouTube gives users more control over recommended videos

YouTube is making some changes after coming under fire for one of its features.

This week the Google-owned social media site announced it is giving users more control over recommended videos.

Those are the videos YouTube recommends to play immediately after the previous one ends.

Critics claim the videos-- chosen by the site's algorithm-- are not always appropriate for children.

Now, YouTube says it has added a menu that lets users remove any suggested channels they don't want to watch from their list.

This new feature is already available on YouTube's mobile app.

The company says it will be available for the desktop soon.