Clerks: Remember your ID when you send in absentee ballot request postcards

You may have gotten a third party postcard in the mail, telling you to send it back so you can request a ballot. But, in order to get that ballot, clerks say you need to have a photo ID.

Here in Marathon County that's an issue.

"So, clerks are getting frustrated. They are looking to their utility billing system or some other way to get contact information. Either they're not able to find their phone number, they're leaving messages, people are not calling them back, or they are just so inundated with absentee ballot requests that day, they just don't have the time," said County Clerk Kim Trueblood

Trueblood said if you've sent the postcard without your ID, all you have to do is call your clerk and tell them you're sending it or you can vote absentee in-person at the clerk's office. You need to do that as soon as possible.