You Know You’re From…Wittenberg: Resch Lanes

Resch Lanes has stood as the home of bowling for Wittenberg and surrounding communities since 1948.

"Little more history than I probably know about here," said owner Jason Resch.

Thousands of bowlers have come and gone throughout the 71 years, but since day one, only one had always been there until this season.

"He's 91 years old," said daughter Shelley Boda. It's his health right now that's slowing him down."

Pat Gunderson, forced to give up the game after 7 decades.

"I love the game. I loved it, and so I just did it," he said.

His secret?

"Beer," Gunderson said with a laugh.

And the camaraderie.

"They kept asking me to come back," said Gunderson.

"We bowled together for 3 years," Resch recalled.

Gary Hanke bowled 20 years with Pat. Hanke owns Sentry Foods in Wittenberg. Pat's value to the team was worth more than just his score.

"Some nights if he wasn't feeling well, or this and that, I'd get a sub,” Hanke said. “The bowlers would come up and ask me where's Pat."

"I knew this day was coming when he wasn't going to be able to bowl anymore," said Resch.

So the Resch's began to think of a way to honor Pat and his 70 years of bowling.

"Give him his lane," Resch said.

On October 16th he did.

"He had tears," Boda said of gunderson.

During a presentation before bowling league started, Resch spoke into a mic to the entire bowling alley, "In honor of 70 years we dedicate lane 7 to you. And we'll call it Pat's Lane."

"You did something for years and years and years. Enjoyed it," Gunderson said.

"For people to do this for him, I think he's overwhelmed," Boda said with pride.

"He deserves every award," said Resch.

Hanke added, Gunderson is a "well-liked person."

"It was fun," said Gunderson.

Gunderson hasn't been back to Resch Lanes since the night of his lane dedication last month.

