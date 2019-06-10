You Know You're From...Weston- Milton Pyke

An extended stay at Marshfield Children's Hospital can be a stressful time.

But a couple of turns down a few hallways and you run into a place where kids can escape. And play.

"All of our toys here are donated," said McKenzie Tischauser, Childlife Specialist at Marshfield Children's Hospital.

Many of those toys donated by Milton Pyke of Weston.

"So this is what I do. I just enjoy myself being out here," Pyke said.

Handmade in his workshop.

"I'll only spend a couple of hours a day out here."

Just Milton and Hank Williams, as a stereo plays a song from the legendary country artist.

"I just listen to the radio, play tapes, and just sit here and do things."

13 years ago, Milton retired from Green Bay Packaging after 31 years.

"I asked the wife, I said, 'now what the heck do I do,' he said.

With some encouragement from his friend Tom Jonas, Milton decided to use his craftsmanship for making wooden toys.

"It's what you come up with, with an idea," said Pyke. "Most of my stuff comes out of old books like this."

He gives them away to the grandkids, or Marshfield Children's Hospital.

"Here in the hospital we have to be so considerate of health and infection control," Tischauser said. "So, all of what he brings us is wipeable. So if we want to reuse them we can, but also at the same time we can send them home with kids."

"I'm real soft-hearted. Just the other day I was watching a little girl that was in the hospital, it was on the internet, and she was dying. Next thing you know, boom, they're there. And it kills me," said Pyke with tears filling up his eyes.

Admittedly, he's never been the craftiest.

"Jack of all trades and a master of none."

But it doesn't slow his passion for toy-making and has no plans to quit anytime soon.

"When I kick the bucket. Whatever happens to one of us, and sell this house. Until then I'll enjoy what I'm doing," said Pyke.

"We can't thank him enough for what he does for our program and the patients here at Marshfield," added Tischauser.

Milton says his wife of 40 years, Lucille, teases him that she's going to go out to his shop one day and straighten it up. To which Milton replies, "This is my domain, stay out of here."