You Know You're From...Wausau: UCan Promotions

Situated on Washington Street, is a small family business, UCan Promotions.

Scott Johnson, right, and son Michael operate UCan Promotions. (WSAW photo from video)

An embroidery and screen printing company created by Scott Johnson. He quit his sales training job at Sentry Insurance in August 2013 to go into business with his son.

"Why am I going in to teach all these folks, what I really should be doing is teaching Michael," Scott recalled.

"I thought, Dad you must be crazy," Michael said.

Michael has cerebral palsy. And as a freshman at Wausau East, he would become his dad's business partner.

"Learn how to deal with people. Learn the runnings of the business world," Michael said.

You may be wondering how involved Michael really is. 100%. He's right there with every customer and makes business presentations.

"Over time as I've been doing this, and as my dad has taught me, I've been more confident."

Business slowed down over the summer after Michael's health took a turn.

"He's actually regressed in ability," Scott said. "Everything that we've been able to achieve up to this day has kind of gone away and now we have to start all over."

But Michael's feeling pretty good these days.

"I am tackle-tough and there's nothing you can do to break me."

He's taking classes once again at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau.

"He goes out and he interacts with people," said Dr. Brett Barker, History professor at UWSP-Wausau. "He does it without feeling self-conscious in any way. I can completely see him being successful in the business world."

The Johnson's have a motto. "The least we will do is whatever it takes." That can be applied to UCan Promotions, or life.

"The thing that amazes me is his positive attitude," Scott said. "I like who I am because of him."

"I don't think of this as a job," said Michael. "I think of this as having fun with my father."

In Michael's words, the future is limitless.