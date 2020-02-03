You Know You're From...Tomahawk- The Lunch Lady

"There's cookies there, so help yourself."

Carol Lechleitner serves at Tomahawk HS. (WSAW Photo)

Senior Sierra Swenson pointed out, "her line is always the longest."

For 30 years Carol Lechleitner has been dishing the goods to Tomahawk students.

"You know, years go fast," she said with a laugh.

The head cook was steered to this career by longtime friend, and former classmate, LouAnn Beiler, 34 years of service herself.

"She doesn't just make the food taste good, she makes it look good," Beiler said.

"I never thought I'd end up at school again, because I went to this school," said Lechleitner.

Her experience and leadership are undeniable.

"She's got the skills that I haven't seen, probably, in any manager as far as her people skills and her ability to organize," said Dustin Tessmer, Food Service Director.

The 3rd week of every month, Carol, along with Tessmer, sets the menu for the next month.

"You still have to have their favorites in there, too," said Tessmer. "Your chicken nuggets, your pizzas."

"Try new things, see if kids like it or not," added Lechleitner.

With a sly grin, Tessmer added, "There are some battles that go back and forth and I'd love to say I win all of them."

Married 43 years, 3 grown children and 8 grand kids, she has a way with students.

"If you ask her to modify something," said Swenson, a senior, "if you need a gluten-free meal, she's always there and happy to help you out with that."

"It's crazy, its like a superpower," said fellow senior Natalie Zastrow. "I think she remembers what every kid likes. So she knows if I like this certain lunch I think she gives me a little bit extra."

"Kids just want to be respected," said Lechleitner.

But don't dare disrespect the lunch line.

"If I hear them swear, I holler at them," she said with a smile.

"She doesn't take it," added Swenson.

"She was kind of like," Zastrow said, as she demonstrated the evil eye, "and gave them a dirty look."

She'll say, "Hey, hey, hey. None of that in this line."

In a pressure cooker of a job, Carol is always in control. 3 decades of experience will do that.

"Carol doesn't get rattled," said Beiler. "Some days its like, rush, rush, rush, we've got to get this done and get this done. And she's just so calm."

"She re-invents herself everyday," Tessmer said.

She's a wife, mom, grand mom, disciplinarian,

"Invested," said Swenson.

"Dedicated," added Beiler.

Tessmer's description, "friendly."

"Personable," is how Zastrow puts it.

A lunch lady, who wouldn't want to work anyplace else.

"I mean, I think when you're around kids all day. You know...it just, gives you a good feeling."

Carol's work day starts before 6 a.m. and will end between 1:30 and 3. She gets home, kicks her feet up, then works out. And when her husband gets home? She cooks for a 7 o'clock dinner.

