You Know You're From...Nekoosa: Beaver's The Dime Store

Since 1980, Beaver's The Dime Store has been a staple of the Nekoosa community.

"If you can't find it here you can't find it anywhere," laughed Ruth Johnson.

"I have five file drawers full of sources," Beaver said. "And so I can find almost anything."

Since day one, Warren Beaver has literally put everything he has into his business.

"I sold every silver coin I had saved," he recalled. "I had a yellow Triumph Spitfire (car), I sold that. I borrowed from every relative that would lend me money in the family so I could buy this place. And that was 39 years ago."

Laura Rasmussen has worked alongside Warren for more than 2 years.

"He's just a good guy to know and work with," said Rasmussen.

He prides himself on variety.

"If 10 other people are doing something, well, it's probably not worth it for me."

"As I walk up and down the aisle, 'Oh! A snow shovel. Or, Oh!' I think of things I can have," Johnson said, a longtime customer.

Customers can't get enough of the fresh, bulk candy. And the floral arrangements.

"We do a lot of special orders for silk flowers," Beaver said. "Especially at Memorial Day we do several hundred orders."

When Warren's not at The Dime Store, he's in Sparta spending time with his mom. And if he's not in either of those places, he's at his garage, working on his cars.

"Mercedes 300 SL. BMW Z3. Porsche Boxster," as he named off his cars.

He and his wife are part of the Porsche Valley Car Club out of Appleton.

"This gets a little less mileage. But it's a Porsche. It's for speed. That's what it's for. It's a fun car," as we looked over the Boxster.

It's good to have a little fun after all those years put into The Dime Store. He'll be 65 in January and has no plans to retire.

"I thought maybe when I'm 70. Because I owe it to my wife. But even then I'm going to have trouble. Because I will have been here 46 years. And I'll think, should I go for 50?"

Retirement's loss is The Dime Store's gain.

"A happy place to come," said Johnson.

"It's very unique," Rasmussen said.

"I feel a sense of accomplishment," Beaver said when reflecting on his 39-plus years.