You Know You're From...Mosinee: Autumn Moen

The second and fourth Monday of the month at Acorn Hill, in the activity room, is bingo time. Janice Moen and her daughter, Autumn, lead the tenants in the game.

"She loves it there," Janice said of Autumn.

Autumn has cerebral palsy. But for two years now, has been a volunteer at Acorn Hill.

"I like to be around people," Autumn said. "If I'm alone, I get bored real easy."

"Our tenants like youth, they are drawn to them," said Kathy Fritsch, activity director at Acorn Hill. "But yet when you've got those special ways about you, and the willingness to do for others, that makes things that much better."

"She has a connection with them," Janice said.

Janice has been a medical foster mom since 1977. In 2004, she took in Autumn on what was supposed to be a short-term basis.

"She was going to be adopted out," Janice recalled. "And we went to see Santa Claus on December 5, and she said to Santa Claus, all that she wanted for Christmas was for me to adopt her."

Her lawyer put the adoption on the fast track. December 22, it became official.

"I came from a really hard life," said Autumn. "It was actually kind of nice to have someone that was actually there."

The two have been inseparable ever since.

"She challenges me on a daily basis to be the best I can be, because she tries," Janice said.

Not just tries, but often does. Speaking engagements, Iron Man races and cheerleading.

"I used to be very quiet. I had a bubble. Now I go outside of my bubble all the time," Autumn said with a smile.

No matter the season, you'll find Autumn somewhere.

"She's definitely the role model for a volunteer," said Fritsch.

"She knows more people than I will ever know in this community," added Janice.