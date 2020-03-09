You Know You’re From…Loyal- Grandma Bonnie

"Front row, anywhere she goes," said Lychelle Tullock.

"She's there for our games," adds Mike Reuth.

Granddaughter Tasha Tullock adds, "she always sits in the bottom corner."

"I love basketball," said Bonnie Bender.

Loyal basketball is her game. Grandma Bonnie is her name. Bonnie Bender is a fixture at Greyhounds basketball games, boys...girls...varsity...junior varsity...home or away.

"I can go to any game,” she said. “I've got plenty of friends. And if I don't know somebody, that doesn't bother me. I can watch anybody."

Right now, she has a somebody. Granddaughter Tasha Tullock is a sophomore and plays on JV and varsity.

"Came to all the games since fifth grade," Tullock recalls.

And with Tasha's sister, Sheila, on the eighth grade team, Grandma Bonnie is always on the go.

"The 8th grader, she would play lots of nights the same time that Tasha would have to play. They were never in the same town."

She has time on her side since giving up her dairy cows in July 2018.

"At first she was against getting rid of them,” said daughter Lychelle Tullock. “But now she's like, oh it's so much nicer to be able to do stuff. We've been telling you that for 10 years, mom. Sell the cows so you can enjoy life."

"We still crop land. We still have cattle. But I don't have to milk them. So life is good," Grandma Bonnie said with a smile.

Husband Roger passed away in April 2016, six weeks shy of their 50th anniversary. He would attend games with her, especially as the grandkids got more involved.

These days it's just Grandma Bonnie, and her statsheet.